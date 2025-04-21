Chris Kreider Injury: Dealing with hand injury

Kreider ended the season dealing with a hand injury that may require offseason surgery, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Monday.

Kreider rattled off a number of problems that plagued him throughout the season, but apparently picked up the hand injury against Buffalo on Feb. 22, missing six games before he was at least healthy enough to return to the lineup. It was a rough season for the 33-year-old winger, recording just 30 points in 68 games after having produced 39 goals and 36 helpers in 82 regular-season contests last year.