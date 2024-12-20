Chris Kreider News: Fills empty cage

Kreider scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Kreider ended a six-game point drought with the empty-netter. The 33-year-old's name has come up in trade rumors, and the Rangers haven't hesitated to find ways to get business done this season, so that could be weighing on him a bit. Kreider is at 11 goals, one assist, 79 shots on net, 46 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 29 appearances. He remains in a top-six role with power-play time, but fantasy managers need more than he's been offering lately.