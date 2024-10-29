Chris Kreider News: Strikes on power play in loss

Kreider scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Kreider ended a three-game point drought with his tally just 30 seconds into the second period. The winger has scored six times this season, with two of those goals coming on the power play. He's yet to log an assist, and he's added 25 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating across nine appearances. The Rangers' offense has been deep early on even with some struggles for the top line of Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Reilly Smith. Head coach Peter Laviolette appears set to let his players work through those issues without resorting to dramatic lineup shuffling, so Kreider should have every opportunity to find more consistency.