Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Kreider headshot

Chris Kreider News: Taken off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Kreider (upper body) has been removed from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with Colorado, per the NHL media site.

Kreider is poised to link up with Filip Chytil (upper body) and Arthur Kaliyev in a third-line role Tuesday. In addition, the veteran Kreider should slide into a spot on one of the two power-play units. Prior to his four-game absence, the Massachusetts native was riding a three-game point streak during which he notched two goals, one assist and six shots. Benoit-Olivier Groulx was shipped down to AHL Hartford in a corresponding move.

Chris Kreider
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now