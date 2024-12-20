Fantasy Hockey
Clayton Keller headshot

Clayton Keller News: Registers power-play helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Keller notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Keller has four goals and five assists over his last seven outings. Seven of those nine points have come on the power play, where Keller continues to play a large role on the first unit. The winger is up to 31 points (12 on the power play), 80 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 32 contests overall. He's been right around a point-per-game pace over the last three years, so this level of offense is definitely sustainable.

Clayton Keller
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
