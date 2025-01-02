Clayton Keller News: Two points in return

Keller scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Keller missed one game due to an illness. He played 17:51 in this contest, which is on the lower end of his normal range of ice time. The 26-year-old winger has scored seven times and added eight assists over his last 10 outings. For the season, he has been a star on Utah's top line with 14 goals, 25 helpers, 15 power-play points, 96 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 37 appearances.