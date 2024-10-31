Cody Ceci News: Puts up assist

Ceci logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Ceci has two helpers through 12 contests this season. The 30-year-old has received a big opportunity in San Jose -- he's seeing top-four minutes, to the tune of 22:35 of ice time per game, his largest share since 2018-19. Ceci doesn't have a lot of scoring upside, though he's topped the 25-point mark on four occasions in his first 11 NHL seasons. This year, he's added 17 shots on net, 20 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating.