Cody Glass News: Assists in back-to-back games

Glass logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Glass has three helpers this season, including two over the last two contests. The 25-year-old forward was listed on the fourth line Tuesday, but he played 15:49 of ice time in a strong performance. Through eight outings, he's added 13 shots on net, a minus-2 rating, five hits and four blocked shots. More ice time could help him put up stronger offense, but Glass is unlikely to score enough to be a factor in fantasy.