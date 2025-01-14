Cole Caufield News: Keeps rolling with two points

Caufield scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Caufield has scored in seven of his last nine games while adding three assists in that span. More recently, he has three multi-point efforts over his last four contests. The 24-year-old winger was excellent throughout the first half of the campaign and is showing no signs of slowing down. He's at 24 goals -- four off his career high -- while adding 18 assists, 128 shots on net, 35 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 43 appearances. This is likely to be a career year for Caufield as long as he stays healthy.