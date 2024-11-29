Cole Perfetti News: Tallies twice in loss

Perfetti scored two goals, added three hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Perfetti had gone 11 games without a goal before he double-dipped in Friday's contest. He had four assists and 15 shots on net in that span. Hhe's still seeing middle-six usage with power-play time despite the recent slump. He may be more of a supporting scorer this season, though he's up to six goals and 17 points through 24 contests, putting him on pace to shatter his career high of 38 points from 71 regular-season outings in 2023-24.