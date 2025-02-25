Cole Smith News: Adds helper Tuesday

Smith posted an assist and seven PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

This was Smith's third assist over his last five games. He also fought Sam Bennett in retaliation for the Panthers forward's hit on Roman Josi in the second period. Smith is up to eight points, 38 shots on net, 51 PIM, 110 hits and a minus-10 rating over 46 outings this season. He plays in a fourth-line role and offers little in fantasy aside from physicality.