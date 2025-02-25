Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Smith headshot

Cole Smith News: Adds helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Smith posted an assist and seven PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

This was Smith's third assist over his last five games. He also fought Sam Bennett in retaliation for the Panthers forward's hit on Roman Josi in the second period. Smith is up to eight points, 38 shots on net, 51 PIM, 110 hits and a minus-10 rating over 46 outings this season. He plays in a fourth-line role and offers little in fantasy aside from physicality.

Cole Smith
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now