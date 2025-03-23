Cole Smith News: Delivers helper in win

Smith logged an assist and five hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Smith snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he had 16 hits, 15 shots on net and 14 PIM. Smith's a tough customer, and that's been enough to keep him in a bottom-six role for much of the season despite sparse contributions on offense. He's at 11 points, 57 shots on net, 132 hits, 67 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 58 appearances.