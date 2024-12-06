Colin Blackwell News: Puts up helper

Blackwell notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Blackwell has just two points over six contests since he returned from a five-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 31-year-old probably won't be scratched often going forward since Tyler Seguin (hip) is out until at least April, but Blackwell looks to be confined to the fourth line. The forward has six points, 23 shots on net, 35 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 21 appearances this season. His production is fairly limited across the board, giving him low fantasy value in most formats.