Top NHL Bets: Expert Picks & Avalanche at Stars Game 7 Preview

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs didn't give us any Game 7 action from the Eastern Conference, but in the Western Conference, we have a pair of decisive Game 7 games. The first occurs Saturday night at American Airlines Center between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars in the Metroplex. We'll focus not only on the line and total, but we'll also make some prop picks. Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $150 in bonus bets.

Expert NHL Betting Tips for May 3

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars Game 7 Analysis

These two teams have the potential to go all the way in the Western Conference, so it's a shame one of these squads will have to take the off ramp, ending their season. It's a crazy day if you're a Colorado sports fan, as the Denver Nuggets are also in a Game 7 at home in their first-round NBA Playoffs matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Avalanche opened this series with a 5-1 victory at American Airlines Center in Game 1, and it appeared the Stars were on the ropes before the series was barely underway. The only offense the Stars could cobble together was a Roope Hintz power-play goal, as Mackenzie Blackwood turned aside 23 of the 24 shots he faced.

In Game 2, the Stars were down 3-2 heading into the third period and staring at a potential 0-2 series hole before things shifted to Denver. However, Evgenii Dadonov helped the Stars force overtime with a third-period goal before Colin Blackwell etched his name into the franchise's annals with an overtime game-winning goal at 17:46 of the extra session.

The Avalanche were unable to hang onto the home-ice advantage they gained with the Game 1 win, as the Stars scratched out a low-scoring 2-1 overtime victory, as Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin provided the offense. And, just like that, Dallas had its home-ice advantage back. The home team has picked up wins in each of the past three matchups.

Mackenzie Blackwood posted a 4-0 victory in Game 4, kicking aside all 23 shots he faced. Jake Oettinger was good for 31 saves on 34 shots, but he was rested after two periods, giving way to Casey DeSmith. The rest did Oettinger good, as he and the Stars posted a 6-2 win. In that game, Wyatt Johnston scored just nine seconds into the game, setting the tone.

In this one, the starting goaltender was chased again, but this time it was Blackwood. He managed 13 saves on just 18 shots before giving way to Scott Wedgewood. The latter kicked aside all eight shots he faced in the third period, but the damage was more than done.

In Game 6, it was a bad time to be either of the netminders. Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen scored even-strength first-period goals to build a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. However, the Stars outscored the Avs 4-1 in the second period, taking a 4-3 lead into the final period. The Avalanche had their backs to the wall, but Nichushkin leveled the score at 6:02 of the third, Nathan MacKinnon had an unassisted goal, and Josh Manson dropped one into the empty net. Cale Makar then added an empty-netter just 19 seconds later, putting a bow on the scoring.

This will be the fourth time these franchises have met in a Game 7. Dallas has won all three previous meetings since the Quebec Nordiques relocated to Denver for the 1995-96 season.

Stars head coach Pete DeBoer is 8-0 all-time in a Game 7, while Oettinger is 2-1 with a 1.54 GAA and .956 save percentage in Game 7.

On the flip side, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar is 0-3 all-time in a Game 7, while the Avs are just 6-10 in franchise history, dropping the past six instances. That includes a matchup in 2020, which was the Joel Kiviranta hat trick game. He played for the Stars then, but now is in an Avalanche jersey. The last time Colorado won in a Game 7 was in 2002 against the Sharks in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Top NHL Player Props and Odds

Based on the overwhelming coaching records, Oettinger's solid stats in a Game 7, as well as series history, let's back the Stars at plus-money on home ice.

While we normally would look for a low-scoring matchup in a Game 7, we've seen the Over cash in each of the past two outings. There is some consternation, but let's go low, based on historical trends in the decisive game.

As far as the player props are concerned, we'll scale it back a little bit. However, it's hard to pass on Anytime Goal Scorer props. Valeri Nichuskin (+235) as an AGS can net you more than two times your potential return, and Tyler Seguin (+340) is a great play to more than triple up.

Only add Nathan MacKinnon (-350) on the 1+ Points Scorer prop as part of the SGP. Betting that as a straight bet is a silly play, risking 3.5 times your potential return, and that's not attractive. However, as part of the SGP, it makes a five-leg play +4667, as opposed to just +3359 if you do not include it.

Winning Strategies for NHL Game 7 Bets

Stars ML (+145 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (-110 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Valeri Nichushkin - Anytime Goal Scorer (+235 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tyler Seguin - Anytime Goal Scorer (+340 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Nathan MacKinnon - 1+ Points Scored (-350 at FanDuel Sportsbook)*

*Do not play as a straight bet, only as part of a multi-leg parlay

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays

5-Leg NHL Giant Parlay (+27248 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (+134) vs. Avalanche

Under 5.5 (-110) - Stars vs. Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin - AGS (+235)

Tyler Seguin - AGS (+340)

Nathan MacKinnon - 1+ Pt (-350) *

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+280 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (+134) vs. Avalanche

Under 5.5 (-110) - Stars vs. Avalanche

2-Leg NHL Props Parlay (+422 at FanDuel Sportsbook)