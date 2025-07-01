Menu
Colin Blackwell News: Re-ups with Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Blackwell signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Stars on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Blackwell notched six goals, 17 points, 84 hits and a plus-4 rating over 63 regular-season contests with Dallas this past campaign. The right-shot forward will continue to fill a bottom-six role with the Stars, but he shouldn't warrant much attention from fantasy managers outside of the deepest of formats.

