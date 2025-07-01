Colin Blackwell News: Re-ups with Dallas
Blackwell signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Stars on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Blackwell notched six goals, 17 points, 84 hits and a plus-4 rating over 63 regular-season contests with Dallas this past campaign. The right-shot forward will continue to fill a bottom-six role with the Stars, but he shouldn't warrant much attention from fantasy managers outside of the deepest of formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now