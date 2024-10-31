Colin Miller News: Finds twine in win

Miller scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

Miller's goal was the Jets' closing tally, which came at 10:25 of the third period. The 32-year-old blueliner has done well from a third-pairing role so far, picking up two goals and three assists over 10 contests. He's added 16 shots on net, 13 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. The Jets have fired on all cylinders early in the season, but this is Miller's best pace since he had a 41-point campaign in 2017-18 with Vegas, so he'll likely slow down over time.