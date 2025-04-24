Fantasy Hockey
Colton Dach News: Heads to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Dach (elbow) was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Dach missed Chicago's final 13 regular-season outings due to the injury, but he's presumably healthy now based on his reassignment. The 22-year-old had two goals, seven points, 17 PIM and 86 hits across 25 appearances with Chicago as a rookie in 2024-25. He's also provided 12 goals and 26 points in 33 regular-season outings with Rockford.

