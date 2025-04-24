Colton Dach News: Heads to minors

Dach (elbow) was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Dach missed Chicago's final 13 regular-season outings due to the injury, but he's presumably healthy now based on his reassignment. The 22-year-old had two goals, seven points, 17 PIM and 86 hits across 25 appearances with Chicago as a rookie in 2024-25. He's also provided 12 goals and 26 points in 33 regular-season outings with Rockford.