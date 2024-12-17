Connor Brown News: Tallies in loss

Brown scored a goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

Brown gave the Oilers their first lead of the game with a second-period tally. The 30-year-old winger has scored in three straight games, adding two assists, four shots on net and a plus-5 rating in that span. It's tough to trust any depth forward for the Oilers, but Brown is worth a look as a streaming play for the rest of the week as Edmonton hosts Boston, San Jose and Ottawa prior to the holiday break. He has surpassed last year's point total (12 in 71 games) with six goals, seven assists, 52 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in just 31 appearances this season.