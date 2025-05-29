This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Stars have their backs against the wall, facing elimination, as the Oilers are one win away from punching their ticket to a second consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN and ESPN+. We'll take a look at not only the moneyline and total, but we'll also make some prop predictions and same-game parlay picks. Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $150 in bonus bets.

Game 5 Oilers vs Stars: Betting Odds and Predictions

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Oilers vs Stars Game 5 Preview: Key Insights

The Oilers picked up the 4-1 victory at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Tuesday night, pushing the Stars to the brink of elimination with the win. Dallas hung around all night in what might have been the best game of the series, but the Stars are having a difficult time finding the back of the net.

Midway through the first period, Jamie Benn was whistled for a trip on John Klingberg. The last thing you want to do is given the potent Edmonton power play an early chance, and Leon Draisaitl cashed in with his seventh postseason goal, with helpers to the red-hot Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and veteran Corey Perry.

The aforementioned "Scorey" Perry was nailed for an interference infraction early in the second, however, and Jason Robertson notched the power-play goal at 6:57 to level the score. However, Perry atoned for his miscue with a power-play goal of his own at 9:20, giving the Edmonton crowd more reason to get excited. Nugent-Hopkins had yet another primary assist on the man advantage, giving him 13 helpers in the playoffs.

The score stayed 2-1 for the remainder of the second period, and deep into the third period. The Stars just couldn't get off very many quality scoring chances against Stuart Skinner, who is like Lazarus. He looked like Kurt Lazarus earlier in the playoffs, losing his job during the Los Angeles series. However, an injury to the white-hot Calvin Pickard thrust Skinner back into action, and he has made the most of his second chance.

Skinner allowed just the single goal to Robertson, turning aside 28 of the 29 shots he faced, picking up a third consecutive win. He has also won five of the past six games, allowing one or no goals in each of the victories. And, just like that, even after allowing five goals in Game 1 against Dallas, he is 5-4-0 in the playoffs, with a respectable 2.47 GAA and .910 save percentage with three shutouts.

Edmonton outshot Dallas by a 33-29 margin, while the Oilers doubled up the Stars with 46 hits. The Stars managed just 23 hits, and they were on the short end in blocked shots, too. Dallas had 12, while Edmonton stepped in front of 16 shots.

The Stars more than held their own in the faceoff circle, winning 61.2 percent in that category, but the penalty kill wasn't good, allowing two goals on three chances. The Stars also were credited with 18 giveaways, to just six for the Oilers.

The good news for Dallas is that Jake Oettinger looked much better in Game 4. He allowed just the two power-play goals, as third-period empty-net goals to Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique don't go on his ledger. It was a much-needed decent game for Oettinger, although he needs to be even better in Game 5.

On home ice, facing elimination, we'll trust Oettinger and friends to be at their best, forcing the series back to Alberta for Game 6. Don't play La Bamba.

As far as the total is concerned, we saw the total hang on despite a couple of empty-net goals and a flurry of action with the extra attacker in Game 4. We should see another tight game with plenty of defense, forechecking and physicality, with goals at a premium, at least as long as everybody can keep their nose clean and out of the box.

In addition, the Oilers lost Zach Hyman to injury in the first period, and that's a problem for the Edmonton offense. Head coach Kris Knoblauch delivered the bad news in the postgame presser, as Hyman is expected to miss the remainder of the playoffs due to a crushing blow delivered by Mason Marchment. In fact, Hyman's injury requires surgery. He had dished out an NHL-high 109 hits in these playoffs prior to Game 4.

The Oilers were already dealing with Connor Brown being sidelined due to an upper-body injury. Mattias Ekholm might be able to return from injury, and he could fill in for Hyman, or Brown might be back. If not, the Oilers could choose to go with 11 forwards and seven defenseman. Either way, it's an advantage for Dallas.

Top NHL Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs Stars Game 5

We're wondering where Wyatt Johnston disappeared to in Game 4. He was scoreless with a minus-1 rating, no blocked shots, no hits, etc. He was 7-for-12 (58.3 percent) in the faceoff circle, but he can't do another disappearing act in Game 5. The 21-year-old is actually scoreless in seven straight games, but at least he had six combined SOG in Games 2 and 3. Call it a hunch, but Johnston is going to snap that scoreless skid in a big way, so let's go with him to get at least one point.

For Anytime Goal Scorers, while we're looking to the Under, somebody has to score. Jason Robertson has his first two goals of the postseason in the past two games, and he is coming online just in the nick of time. Let's go with Robertson as an Anytime Goal Scorer in Game 5.

As for the Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been red-hot lately. He had two helpers in Game 4, and he has multiple points in each of the first four games in this series, posting two goals and nine points with a plus-6 rating. Four of his points are on the power play, with two goals and two assists on the man advantage.

Essential Tips for Successful NHL Betting on Oilers vs Stars

Stars ML (-125 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Wyatt Johnston - 1+ Points (-118 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Jason Robertson - Anytime Goal Scorer (+260 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - 1+ Points (-148 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays and Betting Strategies

5-Leg NHL Giant Same-Game Parlay (+5159 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-134) vs. Oilers

Under 6.5 (-164) - Alternate Total - Stars vs. Oilers

Wyatt Johnston - 1+ Points Scored (-118)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - 1+ Points Scored (-148)

Jason Robertson - Anytime Goal Scorer (+260)

3-Leg NHL Safer Same-Game Parlay (+633 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-134) vs. Oilers

Under 6.5 (-164) - Alternate Total - Stars vs. Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - 1+ Points Scored (-148)

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+165 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-134) vs. Oilers

Under 6.5 (-164) - Alternate Total - Stars vs. Oilers

3-Leg NHL Props-Only Parlay (+893 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

11-Leg NHL Shots-Only Parlay (+473 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

*Do not play as a straight bet, only as part of a multi-leg parlay