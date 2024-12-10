Connor Hellebuyck News: Expected to start against Boston

Hellebuyck is slated to tend the home twine versus the Bruins on Tuesday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck is coming off of his lightest workload of the season, as he made 12 saves on 14 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago. The 31-year-old is the early favorite to win the Vezina Trophy -- he has a 17-5-0 record, .925 save percentage and 2.14 GAA through 22 appearances. Hellebuyck's 17 wins lead the NHL. The Michigan native has a 4-7-1 record against the Bruins in his 10-year NHL career.