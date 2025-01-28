Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Strong effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 7:42pm

Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Hellebuyck was caught flat-footed by Juraj Slafkovsky midway through the first period then shut the door. The goalie kicked off Winnipeg's three-game road trip with his third consecutive win and seventh in the last eight starts. Hellebuyck has allowed just 13 goals during that stretch. The effort improved his record to 31-7-2, lowered his goals against average to 2.00 and improved his save percentage to .927. The Jets continue on the road Thursday night in Boston.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now