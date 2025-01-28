Connor Hellebuyck News: Strong effort in win

Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Hellebuyck was caught flat-footed by Juraj Slafkovsky midway through the first period then shut the door. The goalie kicked off Winnipeg's three-game road trip with his third consecutive win and seventh in the last eight starts. Hellebuyck has allowed just 13 goals during that stretch. The effort improved his record to 31-7-2, lowered his goals against average to 2.00 and improved his save percentage to .927. The Jets continue on the road Thursday night in Boston.