Connor Ingram News: Pulled after first period

Ingram stopped five of nine shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Senators.

Ingram was pulled after a nightmarish first period, and Karel Vejmelka stopped all 14 shots he faced over the final two frames. This was the fourth time in six appearances Ingram has allowed at least four goals, though Utah's offense has helped him start the season 4-1-1. The 27-year-old still appears to be the No. 1 goalie, but if his struggles continue, Ingram could lose work to Vejmelka. Utah's next game is Thursday at home versus Colorado.