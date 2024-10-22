Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Pulled after first period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 22, 2024

Ingram stopped five of nine shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Senators.

Ingram was pulled after a nightmarish first period, and Karel Vejmelka stopped all 14 shots he faced over the final two frames. This was the fourth time in six appearances Ingram has allowed at least four goals, though Utah's offense has helped him start the season 4-1-1. The 27-year-old still appears to be the No. 1 goalie, but if his struggles continue, Ingram could lose work to Vejmelka. Utah's next game is Thursday at home versus Colorado.

Connor Ingram
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News