Connor Zary News: Bends twine in loss

Zary scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Zary's tally tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period. He has a goal and an assist over his last two games to shake off a three-game slump. The 23-year-old center is up to six goals, 14 points, 57 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 28 appearances. Zary is still working on consistency at the NHL level, but he's producing enough offense to be worth a look in deeper redraft formats while retaining plenty of value in keeper and dynasty leagues.