Conor Garland News: Offers helper in loss

Garland notched an assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Garland snapped a three-game point drought with the helper on Quinn Hughes' lone tally for Vancouver. The 28-year-old Garland has struggled a bit on offense while filling a third-line role at even strength, and his power-play time has fluctuated at bit as well. Garland is at 31 points, 96 shots on net, 28 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances. He's still on pace to reach the 50-point mark for just the second time in his career.