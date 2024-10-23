Conor Garland News: One and one in win

Garland found the back of the net and added a helper in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Garland got off to a fast start in Tuesday's win -- he registered a power-play assist before scoring his third goal of the season in the first period. The 28-year-old added two shots, two blocks, and a plus-1 rating in 16:07 of ice time. The right-shot winger could surpass his mark of 47 points in 82 regular-season games from 2023-24 if he can maintain his role in the top six along with his spot on the No.1 power-play unit. Garland has generated three goals, three assists and a plus-2 rating over six outings.