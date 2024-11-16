Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Conor Garland headshot

Conor Garland News: Pockets assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Garland notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Garland snapped a three-game slump with the helper. That's his worst drought of the year, though it could be a sign of things to come now that he's seeing most of his even-strength minutes on the third line following the promotion of Jonathan Lekkerimaki. Garland is still getting plenty of ice time, especially on the power play, so his offense is unlikely to crater. He's at four goals, eight assists, 30 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 16 appearances.

Conor Garland
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now