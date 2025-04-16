Conor Garland News: Secures 50-point season

Garland notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

With the helper, Garland reached the 50-point mark for the second time in his career. He's posted between 46 and 52 points in each of his four years with the Canucks as a reliable top-six winger. This year, he added 171 shots on net, 49 hits, 58 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 81 appearances. Garland was good this season and could be better in 2025-26, which will be a contract year for him.