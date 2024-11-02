Conor Garland News: Sets up game-winner

Garland recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Garland earned a top-line look Saturday and made it count late when he set up Pius Suter's game-winning goal with 26 seconds left in the third period. The 28-year-old Garland has enjoyed a strong start to the year, getting on the scoresheet in seven of 10 contests. He's produced three goals, five helpers, 22 shots on net, nine PIM and a plus-1 rating. Garland has filled a middle-six role for much of his time with the Canucks, but if he can consistently play on the top line and first power-play unit, he'll carry upside as a contributor in points and shots for fantasy.