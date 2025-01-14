Fantasy Hockey
Conor Geekie News: Ends goal drought after scratch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Geekie scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

Geekie entered Tuesday on a 12-game goal drought that also saw him get scratched versus the Penguins on Sunday. The 20-year-old returned to a spot on the third line in this contest instead of the second-line role he had been occupying. Geekie was able to end the slump with his sixth goal of the season. The rookie has 12 points, 47 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-2 rating through 40 appearances. He'll need to keep his performance at an acceptable level -- if he doesn't, more scratches could be on the way.

