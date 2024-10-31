Conor Geekie News: Tallies game-winner

Geekie scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Just two games after his first NHL goal, Geekie deposited the first game-winner of his career. The 20-year-old has gotten off to a modest start with three points, 10 shots on net, 11 hits, six blocked shouts, four PIM and a plus-1 rating over his first 10 NHL contests. The Lightning's forward depth has been lackluster, so Geekie should continue to feature in a middle-six role at even strength while also being a factor on the second power-play unit, though he could grow into a larger role as the season progresses.