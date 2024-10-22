Cutter Gauthier News: First multi-point effort

Gauthier logged a pair of power-play assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Gauthier opened his 2024-25 account by helping out on goals from Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson. The 20-year-old Gauthier is still looking for his first NHL goal, but he remains in a top-line role for the Ducks after a lineup shuffle Tuesday. The rookie winger has picked up just the two assists to go with 13 shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and two PIM over six appearances this season.