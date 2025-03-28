NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games on Friday's NHL slate. Utah visits Florida, Carolina hosts Montreal, Vancouver plays in Columbus, New Jersey travels to Winnipeg, Chicago hosts Vegas and Anaheim is home to the Rangers. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. NJ ($8,300): Hellebuyck is only three wins shy of equaling his season-high of 44 and should come out on top at home Friday against a middling Jersey offense.

Thatcher Demko, VAN at CLS ($7,500): Demko came back this week after being sidelined 15 games with a lower-body injury. And he's been victorious in both appearances while turning aside 48 of 53 shots. Demko has seemingly reclaimed the No. 1 job in Vancouver from Kevin Lankinen and is slated to face a Blue Jackets side on Friday ranked 11th in scoring.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Cutter Gauthier, ANA vs. NYR ($5,200): Gauthier is starting to come into his own of late with five goals and 13 points from his last 16 appearances with 14 and 35 overall during his rookie campaign.

Leo Carlsson, ANA vs. NYR ($5,100): Carlsson has potted four goals over the last four games. He also joins Gauthier on Anaheim's first line as a strong young duo representing the club's present and future.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Golden Knights at Blackhawks

Ivan Barbashev (W - $5,600), Jack Eichel (C - $8,600), Mark Stone (W - $6,900)

The Golden Knights were strong on Tuesday with Eichel notching the hat-trick during a 5-1 win in Minnesota to give him 10 points from his last four matchups. Stone also came up big against the Wild with a pair of assists. Barbashev hasn't found the scoresheet in his last two games, yet produced a goal and three helpers over the previous four.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. NJ ($6,100): Morrissey has potted a pair of goals through his last three games, where he's now at 12 in that category to go with 55 points - including 21 on the man-advantage. He found the back of the net while dishing an assist versus the Devils earlier this month during their only meeting on the season.

Luke Hughes, NJ at WPG ($5,100): Hughes has excelled since Dougie Hamilton suffered a lower-as he's taken over quarterbacking PP1 with 10 points across nine appearances and five of his nine assists coming while up a man.

