Dakota Joshua News: Acquired for pick

Joshua was brought in by the Leafs on Thursday from the Canucks in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Joshua is coming off a disappointing 2024-25 campaign with Vancouver in which he failed to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time since 2021-22 -- a problem that was in no small part caused by his 57 regular-season appearances. If he can stay healthy this season, Joshua should be capable of locking down a middle-six role with the Leafs, though he's far from a lock to avoid stints on the fourth line or in the press box.