Daniil Chayka headshot

Daniil Chayka News: Waived by Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Chayka was placed on unconditional waivers by the Golden Knights for the purposes of contract termination Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Chayka was drafted 38th overall by the Golden Knights in 2021 but didn't make his NHL debut over the past few seasons. He's made just five appearances at AHL Henderson this year, recording an assist and a minus-5 rating. He'll now attempt to seek out other opportunities.

Daniil Chayka
 Free Agent
