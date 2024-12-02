Daniil Chayka News: Waived by Vegas

Chayka was placed on unconditional waivers by the Golden Knights for the purposes of contract termination Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Chayka was drafted 38th overall by the Golden Knights in 2021 but didn't make his NHL debut over the past few seasons. He's made just five appearances at AHL Henderson this year, recording an assist and a minus-5 rating. He'll now attempt to seek out other opportunities.