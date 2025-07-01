Daniil Tarasov News: Signs one-year deal Tuesday

Tarasov signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.

Tarasov will take over the backup role to Sergei Bobrovsky in the short term, as Vitek Vanecek had that gig during the team's most recent Stanley Cup run. Tarasov had a 7-10-2 record, a 3.54 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 20 appearances with Columbus in 2024-25. Considering the Panthers' success and the fact that they're returning most of their core, Tarasov should make for a decent plug-and-play option when he's between the pipes during the 2025-26 campaign.