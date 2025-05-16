Danila Yurov News: Inks ELC

Yurov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild, the team announced Friday.

The 24th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Yurov has spent the last five seasons in the KHL, finishing with 13 goals and 12 assists in 46 games played this past year. His best season was two years ago, when he had 49 points in 62 games, the most points by a player under 20-years-old in KHL history. He figures to make an instant impact in the Wild's forward group in the 2025-26 season.