Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dante Fabbro headshot

Dante Fabbro News: Nets game-winner against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Fabbro scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Fabbro's third-period tally stood as the game-winner. The Blue Jackets leaned heavily on their top-four blueliners Sunday, though that's been pretty common lately. Fabbro has exceeded 22 minutes of ice time in seven straight contests. He's up to three goals and six points, as well as a plus-14 rating, over nine outings with Columbus after being held without a point across six games for Nashville to start the season. Fabbro offers a little all-around production, so he's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats and is trending upward.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now