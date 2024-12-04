Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Activated off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Kuemper (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday.

Kuemper hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 13 due to the injury. He has a 4-2-3 record, 2.65 GAA and .899 save percentage in 10 appearances in 2024-25. Goaltender Erik Portillo has been reassigned to AHL Ontario in a correspounding move. David Rittich, who started in six of LA's seven games during Kuemper's absence, might continue to get the majority of the Kings' starts, but his workload will decrease now that Kuemper is available.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
