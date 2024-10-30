Darcy Kuemper News: Defeats Vegas

Kuemper stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kuemper was able to extend the Golden Knights' road woes, sending them to their fourth straight road loss (0-3-1) of the year. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed five goals on 52 shots over two starts since he returned from a lower-body injury. Kuemper still looks set to be eased into the No. 1 job again -- the Kings play at home Saturday versus the Blackhawks before a road back-to-back in Nashville on Monday and Minnesota on Tuesday. Kuemper is 3-0-2 with a 3.16 GAA and an .895 save percentage through five starts this season.