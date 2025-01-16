Darcy Kuemper News: Excellent again in win

Kuemper stopped 20 of 21 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Kuemper has allowed one goal or less in five straight games, and he's unlucky to be 4-1-0 in that span. The Kings' offense also scored more than three goals for the first time in six games. Kuemper has been excellent lately and is now 13-3-5 with a 2.06 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 22 contests. As long as he keeps playing well, he'll have no trouble maintaining the No. 1 job over David Rittich. The Kings' five-game road trip comes to a close in Seattle on Saturday.