Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Expected to start in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Kuemper is set to start on the road against Edmonton in Game 3 on Friday, according to Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Kuemper has won the opening two games of the Kings' first-round series against the Oilers while stopping 44 of 51 shots (.863 save percentage). He's coming off a dominant regular season in which he posted a 31-11-7 record, 2.02 GAA and .921 save percentage across 50 appearances. Edmonton ranked 11th in goals per game with 3.16 during the regular season.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
