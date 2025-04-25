Darcy Kuemper News: Expected to start in Game 3
Kuemper is set to start on the road against Edmonton in Game 3 on Friday, according to Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.
Kuemper has won the opening two games of the Kings' first-round series against the Oilers while stopping 44 of 51 shots (.863 save percentage). He's coming off a dominant regular season in which he posted a 31-11-7 record, 2.02 GAA and .921 save percentage across 50 appearances. Edmonton ranked 11th in goals per game with 3.16 during the regular season.
