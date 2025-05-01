NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Games

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has four games scheduled, including one starting at 7 p.m. ET, one getting underway at 7:30 p.m. ET, one beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET and one puck drop at 10 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (vs. Dallas) is the biggest favorite on the Moneyline, while Vegas (at Minnesota), Edmonton (vs. Los Angeles) and Ottawa (vs. Toronto) are also favored. The over/under for the Stars-Avalanche matchup is 6.5 goals, the Kings-Oilers contest anticipates 6,0 goals, and the other two games expect 5.5 goals. The Stars, Oilers, Maple Leafs and Golden Knights hold 3-2 series leads.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, LAK at EDM ($7,500): Kuemper has lost three straight outings, but he didn't go four consecutive contests without a win during the regular season. He has stopped 87 of 93 shots in his last two appearances, giving him plenty of bang for the buck upside.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at COL ($7,200): Oettinger has won three of his last four starts, stopping 118 of 127 shots for a .929 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA. Despite a challenging matchup, he offers considerable upside as a value play for Thursday's slate.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. LAK ($8,500): Draisaitl has produced three goals on 15 shots and seven assists over his five-game point streak. He has four power-play points (one goal, three assists) in the last three contests. Draisaitl has one goal and five helpers in two previous games on home ice this postseason.

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN vs. VGK ($8,200): Kaprizov hasn't had a multipoint effort since Game 3 but has five goals and four assists across a five-game point spree. He has collected 18 shots, 10 blocks and three goals with the man advantage this postseason.

Matthew Knies, TOR at OTT ($5,600): Knies had a team-high six shots in Game 5 after finding the back of the net in three of his previous four appearances. He scored in both road outings of the series and offers considerable offensive upside at a great cap hit for Thursday's slate.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at COL ($5,500): Johnston had two assists in four outings before breaking out with two goals and one helper in Game 4 on Monday. He has plenty of bang for the buck potential if he stays hot offensively on Thursday.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Avalanche vs. Stars

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,500), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $5,400), Martin Necas (W - $6,100)

MacKinnon is the slate's priciest player, but his offensive explosiveness in the playoffs could make him a worthy investment. He has compiled five goals and seven points through five contests. Lehkonen lit the lamp in Game 5, giving him two goals and one assist through five playoff outings. Necas is coming off a two-assist effort in Monday's 5-2 loss.

Colorado's top line will likely be a factor, with the team's postseason aspirations hanging in the balance. MacKinnon is expensive, but his linemates have reasonable cap hits.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Harley, DAL at COL ($5,300): Harley has been held off the scoresheet once this postseason, accumulating two goals, two helpers, five shots and 16 blocks through five outings. He has added two power-play assists over that stretch.

Noah Hanifin, VGK at MIN ($4,200): Hanifin has contributed one goal, two assists, 16 shots and 11 blocks through five games this postseason. His category coverage and low cap hit make him an intriguing target for Thursday night's action.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.