Darcy Kuemper News: Heroics not enough in Game 5

Kuemper stopped 43 of 45 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper was the only reason the score was that close, but his heroics weren't enough. Mattias Janmark's tally early in the third period ended up deciding the game. It was the 11th goal Kuemper has allowed in the third period or overtime among the 18 tallies he's surrendered across five starts. The Oilers took some time to spark to life, but they've directed 128 shots on net over the last three contests, which is simply too much traffic for Kuemper to overcome. He'll likely get the nod again in Thursday's must-win Game 6 in Edmonton.