Darcy Kuemper News: Slated to start
Kuemper is expected to patrol the home crease in Game 5 against Edmonton on Tuesday, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.
Kuemper has lost his last two outings but stopped 44 of 48 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4. He has a 2-2 record with a 3.74 GAA and an .881 save percentage through four appearances this postseason. Edmonton ranks second in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 34.0 shots per game.
