Darcy Kuemper News: Stellar in win

Kuemper stopped 34 of 35 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Kuemper has won three straight outings, allowing just four goals in that span against some intimidating offenses (Edmonton, New Jersey and Tampa Bay). He allowed an early goal to Victor Hedman at 1:09 of the first period but kept the net secure after that. Kuemper improved to 11-2-5 with a 2.22 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 19 appearances. The Kings wrap up their five-game homestand when the Flames come to town Wednesday.