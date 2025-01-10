Darcy Kuemper News: Wins close game

Kuemper stopped 18 of 19 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Kuemper picked up his fourth straight win, and it was a return to form for the Kings' often stingy defense. The Jets' goal was a Mark Scheifele power-play tally midway through the third period. Kuemper has allowed just five goals during his winning streak. He improved to 12-2-5 with a 2.16 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 20 starts this season. The Kings complete their back-to-back set in Calgary on Saturday, and it'll likely be David Rittich in goal against one of his former teams.