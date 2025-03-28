David Gustafsson News: Gets on scoresheet with goal

Gustafsson scored a goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Gustafsson's point drought was only six games, but he had been scratched 11 times in that span. The 24-year-old drew back into the lineup since Rasmus Kupari (concussion) is experiencing symptoms from an earlier injury. Gustafsson will likely remain on the fourth line until the Jets get Kupari or Gabriel vilardi (upper body) back. For the season, Gustafsson has two goals, six points, a plus-10 rating, 27 shots on net, 18 hits and 18 blocked shots over 30 appearances.