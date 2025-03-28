Fantasy Hockey
David Gustafsson headshot

David Gustafsson News: Gets on scoresheet with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Gustafsson scored a goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Gustafsson's point drought was only six games, but he had been scratched 11 times in that span. The 24-year-old drew back into the lineup since Rasmus Kupari (concussion) is experiencing symptoms from an earlier injury. Gustafsson will likely remain on the fourth line until the Jets get Kupari or Gabriel vilardi (upper body) back. For the season, Gustafsson has two goals, six points, a plus-10 rating, 27 shots on net, 18 hits and 18 blocked shots over 30 appearances.

