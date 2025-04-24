David Gustafsson News: Nets goal in blowout loss
Gustafsson scored a goal in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Blues in Game 3.
Gustafsson ended an eight-game point drought with the third-period tally. It briefly brought the Jets within two goals, but the Blues continued their barrage of goals less than a minute later. Gustafsson had just six points in 36 regular-season outings, and his place in the lineup isn't secure once the Jets are closer to full health at forward.
