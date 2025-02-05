David Gustafsson News: Posts assist Tuesday

Gustafsson notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Gustafsson has found some success lately with a goal and four assists over his last seven outings. That's all of his offense through 23 appearances this season, and he's added 21 shots on net, 16 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. Gustafsson fills a fourth-line role and is unlikely to produce enough in any one area to help most fantasy managers.