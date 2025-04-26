Fantasy Hockey
David Perron headshot

David Perron News: First playoff goal since 2022

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 10:23pm

Perron scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Toronto in Game 4.

Perron put the Senators up 3-2 in the third period when he tapped in a pass from Artem Zub into an open net. It was Perron's first playoff goal since he scored nine in 12 outings for the Blues in 2022. He has appeared in 108 playoff games, providing valuable experience for his teammates. He has one goal, one assist and five shots in four games this postseason.

